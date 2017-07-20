Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International promotes Heinz | nnbw.com

Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International promotes Heinz
July 20, 2017
Shawn Heinz has been promoted to rental manager of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International's local leasing divisions, Paclease and Idealease.
Heinz previously worked as lease service advisor for those divisions.
He earned an associate's degree in criminal justice from Truckee Meadows Community College and earned his EMT Intermediate certification from the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA).