Petroleum Card Services hires Pete Embs | nnbw.com

Pete Embs has been named vice president and business unit head for Petroleum Card Services, a provider of payment processing solutions geared specifically for independent petroleum and convenience store owners headquartered in Minden.

Embs previously served as director of revenue and financial planning for iPayment since 2012. He spent the first nine years of his career with WorldPay, holding several positions in and around sales management and finance, including vice president, planning and productivity management.

Embs earned his MBA degree from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia Tech.