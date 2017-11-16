Philip Cowee, USDA Rural Development in Nevada

Philip Cowee has been appointed by the Trump administration as state director for USDA Rural Development in Nevada.

He will be based in Carson City.

Cowee is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with nearly 20 years of professional experience developing properties and running businesses in Lyon County. He entitled and developed many commercial and industrial projects, and led the Lyon County School District as finance director from 2012-2016. He has volunteered on the Dayton Regional Advisory Council.