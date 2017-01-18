Pink Hill Properties LLC hires Collin Black | nnbw.com

Pink Hill Properties LLC hires Collin Black
January 18, 2017
Collin Black has been hired by Pink Hill Properties LLC of Reno to coordinate restaurant activities and leasing at the Towers at Pink Hill development across from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Black has eleven years experience in the food and beverage industry.
He graduated from Wooster High School and studied sports and business management at Menlo College in California.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- The Baked Bear, Custom Ice Cream Sandwiches comes to Reno and Sparks
- Development is ‘booming’ on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore
- What’s next for Tahoe-Truckee’s housing crisis?
- RSAR releases 2016’s year-end, fourth quarter and December existing home sales reports
- Ambitious, University-led effort explores transportation technologies in Truckee Meadows