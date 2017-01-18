 Pink Hill Properties LLC hires Collin Black | nnbw.com

Pink Hill Properties LLC hires Collin Black

Collin Black has been hired by Pink Hill Properties LLC of Reno to coordinate restaurant activities and leasing at the Towers at Pink Hill development across from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Black has eleven years experience in the food and beverage industry.

He graduated from Wooster High School and studied sports and business management at Menlo College in California.