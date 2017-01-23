Prospect Education, LLC promotes Beebe | nnbw.com

Kyle Beebe has been promoted to director of aviation for Prospect Education, LLC, a Reno-based provider of educational services that operates Charter College campuses in Washington, California, New Mexico, Montana and Alaska.

Beebe joined Prospect Education in 2014 as its director of new business and innovative program development. He also worked as program manager for Buckley Education Group and served in a variety of roles including community relations coordinator, regional academic director and senior director of sales and operations for Kaplan Test Prep.

Beebe earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Houston.