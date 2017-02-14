RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent starts own company | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent starts own company
February 14, 2017
Aleksandra Yardley (formerly Leavitt), an agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, has started her own agency specializing in helping buyers and sellers navigate Northern Nevada’s booming real estate market.
Yardley moved to the United States from Poland in 2005, first settling in Incline Village and then moving to Reno in 2009. She has owned her own businesses since moving to the United States, working in property management until earning her real estate license in 2012.
Yardley earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Polish language and literature, from the University of Wroclaw.
