RE/MAX Realty Affiliates’ Morris recognized | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates’ Morris recognized

Morris

David Morris, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, was presented the RE/MAX Luminary of Distinction Award.

The award honors agents who have earned more than $20 million in commissions and have completed 20 years of service with the company.

The Luminary of Distinction Award was created in 2012 and is the highest level of the network's career awards.