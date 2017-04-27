Remington, Cadigan selected for BLM’s artist program | nnbw.com

Maggie Remington and Elizabeth Cadigan have been selected by the Bureau of Land Management Winnemucca District and Friends of Black Rock High Rock for this year's Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area Artist in Residence program. This program is sponsored by the BLM in partnership with FBR.

Both Remington and Cadigan will fulfill their residencies for two weeks in May or June. Their work, inspired by the Black Rock Desert NCA, will be featured in an exhibition in the fall of 2017.