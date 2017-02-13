REMSA’s Staffan honored with EMS 10: Innovators in EMS Award | nnbw.com

Brenda Staffan, director of new ventures for the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) of Reno, has been selected to receive the EMS 10: Innovators in EMS Award sponsored by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) and Elsevier Public Safety, Physio-Control, Inc., and Stryker.

The award recognizes 10 individuals, from across the country who have implemented models of quality service and have taken great risks in an effort to advance the art and science of prehospital emergency care.

Staffan was chosen out of more than 40 nominees for her work primarily with REMSA’s Community Health Programs – three interventions focused on getting patients to the right care, at the right time for the least amount of cost.