Renee Olson, Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation
October 27, 2017
Renee Olson, administrator of the Employment Security Division of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, was named president of the board of directors of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA).
Olson was named president-elect of the NASWA in February 2016 and replaces the outgoing president, Dale Peinecke, who is commissioner of the Washington state Employment Security Department.