Reno Air Racing Association hires security director | nnbw.com

Duane Meyer has been hired as security director for the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA).

Meyer joined the Washoe County Sheriff's Hasty Team in 1986 and later was a member of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office serving as a deputy, sergeant, lieutenant in the patrol division and as captain of the patrol division until 2015., Meyer has worked as a Security Manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency since June 2015., He also served as an aviation electrician with the U.S. Navy from January 1987 through September 1992.

Meyer earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Truckee Meadows Community College in 2005. He also earned a Nevada basic category I P.O.S.T. certificate, as well as a basic category III certificate, an intermediate certificate, an advanced certificate and a Nevada management P.O.S.T. certificate.