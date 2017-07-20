Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority hires Burton, Tracy | nnbw.com

Hillary Burton and Shaun Tracy have joined the staff at Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA).

Burton has been hired as executive director of convention sales western region for the RSCVA.

Burton, who has more than 20 years of experience directing sales activities related to California's meetings and conventions industry, most recently was the national account director for Visit Newport Beach Inc., where she focused on bringing in business from Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Idaho.

Tracy was named national sales manager for the RSCVA's southeastern region and will be the first representative based at the organization's satellite office in Atlanta, Ga.

Tracy has more than a decade of sales experience along with more than 25 years of experience in food service, including time as the director of banquets and catering at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Most recently, Tracy spent the last six years generating revenues via meetings and room night bookings for 38 U.S. properties owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp.