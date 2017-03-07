Reno-Sparks Northern Nevada Chamber of Commerce staff announcements | nnbw.com

Ryan Parrish and Suzanne Finn have joined the staff at the Reno-Sparks Northern Nevada Chamber of Commerce, while Leslie Masterpool has been promoted by the organization.

Parrish was named as director of member engagement for the Chamber.

He has 10 years experience managing client relationships, account sales, business acquisitions and analytics.

Parrish earned degrees in English and Theology from Otterbein College in Columbus, Ohio.

Finn was hired as project manager with the chamber.

She most recently served as assistant business manager with J.O.I.N. in Reno for the past eight years.

Finn earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Accounting from Morrison University and a Certificate of Advanced Management from the University of Nevada-Reno.

Masterpool has been promoted to manager of marketing and outreach.

She previously served as program coordinator with the Chamber.

Jennifer Jones will continue in her position as controller for the Reno-Sparks Northern Nevada Chamber and has worked for the organization for the past four years.

Tray Abney, the Chamber's director of government relations, has been appointed to the Western Association of Chamber Executives "Emerging Leaders Advisory Council" and will join colleagues from 14 western states who will serve as "voices of business" and ensure continued economic vitality in their communities. The Chamber will serve as host for the W.A.C.E. Board's annual meeting in May 2017 at the Whitney Peak Hotel.