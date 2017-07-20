Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, names president, board members | nnbw.com

Shaun Carey, city manager for the City of Sparks, was appointed chairman of the board of trustees of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

Also named as board members were: Carol Chaplin, president/CEO, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and executive director, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority; Daniel Farahi, director of development services for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.; Richard L. Jay, first vice president/investment officer for a brokerage firm and Art Sperber, a senior project manager for a Nevada-based transportation engineering firm.