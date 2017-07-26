Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network names 2017-2018 officers, board | nnbw.com

Vick Wowo with the Whitney Peak Hotel was named 2017-2018 president of the Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network.

Johnny Skowronek of Square One Solutions was named vice president.

Brian M. Cassidy of Junk King Reno is past president.

Jarad Clark of Barnard Vogler & Co. was named treasurer.

Mayte Castro with United Federal Credit Union was named secretary.

Named to the Reno Tahoe YPN board were: Bo Cassel, Hometown Health; Megan Lowe, Chase International Real Estate; Jon Patacca, Merrill Lynch; Eric Scheetz, Truckee Meadows Flood Project; Fallon Honeycutt, Waste Management; Danielle Loberg, Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel; Jeromy Manke, Chase International Real Estate; Audrey Quint, American Family; Doug Raftery, Reno Aces & Reno 1868 FC; and Gabriel Somoza, Gratis Payment Processing.

Outdoing board members were: Joseph Bozsik, University of Nevada, College of Engineering; and Rachel Fransen, HW Funding.

Reno Tahoe YPN Board Members serve a two-year term.