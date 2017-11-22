Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS officers
November 22, 2017
Doug McIntyre, a Realtor with McIntyre Real Estate Services, was installed as 2018 president of the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.
Other 2018 RSAR elected officers are:
President-Elect: Angelica Reyes, RE/MAX Professionals.
Treasurer: Ericka Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment.
Immediate Past President: John Graham, RE/MAX Premier Properties.
Director: Rian L. Haag, Chase International-Sparks.
Director: Margaret E. Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate-Reno.
Director: Brenda K. Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada.
Director: Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select-Fernley.
Director: Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central.
Director: Cary D. DeMars, Chase International-Damonte.
Director: Nanette S. Fink-Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada.
Affiliate Director: Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage.
Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director: Linda Meissen, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates.