Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS officers

Doug McIntyre, a Realtor with McIntyre Real Estate Services, was installed as 2018 president of the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

Other 2018 RSAR elected officers are:

President-Elect: Angelica Reyes, RE/MAX Professionals.

Treasurer: Ericka Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment.

Immediate Past President: John Graham, RE/MAX Premier Properties.

Director: Rian L. Haag, Chase International-Sparks.

Director: Margaret E. Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate-Reno.

Director: Brenda K. Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada.

Director: Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select-Fernley.

Director: Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central.

Director: Cary D. DeMars, Chase International-Damonte.

Director: Nanette S. Fink-Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada.

Affiliate Director: Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage.

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director: Linda Meissen, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates.