Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association names 2017-2018 officers, board | nnbw.com

Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association names 2017-2018 officers, board
April 25, 2017
Newly elected 2017-2018 board members of the Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association were:
President: Anita Bowers, senior marketing manager; Gurobi.
President-elect: Brittany Silva, marketing manager; D4 Advanced Media.
Vice president of college relations: Andy Walden, account services; Noble Studios.
Past President: Sig Wawdo, program manager; Microsoft Online, Inc.
Secretary: Piet Long, assistant marketing manager; EMPLOYERS.
Vice president of technology: John Dunlap, president; D4 Advanced Media.
Vice president of hospitality: Erica Kramer, marketing director; Signature Landscapes.
Vice president of communications: Jennifer Bracciotti, marketing specialist; The Outlets at Sparks.
Vice president of finance: Keelie Cox.
Vice president of membership: Katie Romanko, key account executive; Gannett.
Vice president of special events: Whitney Ginsburg, project manager; Noble Studios.
Vice president of programming: Christina Erny, digital marketing and engagement manager; Reno-Tahoe USA.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
- NDOT’s Tony Illia win 2017 Hermes Award
- Carano, Cobb honored by Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents
- Dr. Michael Casal joins Well Care Group’s Reno office
- Ashley Brune hired by The Abbi Agency
- KPS3’s Whitefield selected to Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Liberal Arts
Trending Sitewide
- Google joins tech companies at Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Hotel projects under way at Sparks Marina
- First of its kind in Nevada produce cooling facility to open in Yerington in May
- City of Reno releases draft citywide policies for Master Plan
- Lake Tahoe and Reno real estate markets weather record breaking winter