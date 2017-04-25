Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association names 2017-2018 officers, board | nnbw.com

Newly elected 2017-2018 board members of the Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the American Marketing Association were:

President: Anita Bowers, senior marketing manager; Gurobi.

President-elect: Brittany Silva, marketing manager; D4 Advanced Media.

Vice president of college relations: Andy Walden, account services; Noble Studios.

Past President: Sig Wawdo, program manager; Microsoft Online, Inc.

Secretary: Piet Long, assistant marketing manager; EMPLOYERS.

Vice president of technology: John Dunlap, president; D4 Advanced Media.

Vice president of hospitality: Erica Kramer, marketing director; Signature Landscapes.

Vice president of communications: Jennifer Bracciotti, marketing specialist; The Outlets at Sparks.

Vice president of finance: Keelie Cox.

Vice president of membership: Katie Romanko, key account executive; Gannett.

Vice president of special events: Whitney Ginsburg, project manager; Noble Studios.

Vice president of programming: Christina Erny, digital marketing and engagement manager; Reno-Tahoe USA.