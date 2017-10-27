Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the National Association for Catering and Events honorees

The Reno/Tahoe Chapter of the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) will honor five individuals for their dedication to the region's cultural and economic development during the second annual Impact Awards of Northern Nevada on Nov. 2 at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

Honorees include:

Chef of the Year: Colin Smith, owner-chef, Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals and Roundabout Grill.

Community Champion of the Year: Tony King, general manager Northern Nevada, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Travel and Tourism:

Advocate of the Year: Rick Murdock, vice president of Sales & Casino Marketing, Eldorado Resorts, Inc.'s Reno properties.

Recommended Stories For You

LGBTQ Advocates of the Year: Karen Vibe, financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, and Karen Goody, medical sales rep at Henry Schein.