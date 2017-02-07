 Renown’s Dr. Slonim to be honored by Transforming Youth Recovery | nnbw.com

Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, will be honored at an upcoming fundraising gala, A Night of Miracles and presented by Transforming Youth Recovery, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Slonim was selected for his leadership and dedication to making Reno a healthier, happier place to live.