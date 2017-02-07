Renown’s Dr. Slonim to be honored by Transforming Youth Recovery | nnbw.com

Renown’s Dr. Slonim to be honored by Transforming Youth Recovery
February 7, 2017
Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, will be honored at an upcoming fundraising gala, A Night of Miracles and presented by Transforming Youth Recovery, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Slonim was selected for his leadership and dedication to making Reno a healthier, happier place to live.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Former UNR basketball players now in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC.
- Reno-Sparks retail market steady heading into 2017
- Tahoe Hydroponics Co. looks ahead as Nevada’s marijuana industry grows
- E-commerce company Zazzle comes to Reno
- Final BLM cost recovery for 2016 Burning Man event totals $2.1 million