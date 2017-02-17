Renown’s Dr. Slonim to lead medical publications | nnbw.com

Renown’s Dr. Slonim to lead medical publications
February 17, 2017
Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO at Renown Health, has been named the inaugural editor-in-chief for the American Association of Physician Leadership’s (AAPL) Physician Leadership Journal magazine and online Physician Leadership Library.
The bimonthly magazine and daily online library are resources for healthcare professionals worldwide.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
- Dave Funk teams up with Heritage Bank of Nevada
- Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America
- EDAWN promotes Tamera Pitts
- Better Business Bureau annouces 2017 board of directors
- REMSA’s Staffan honored with EMS 10: Innovators in EMS Award
Trending Sitewide
- Proposed legislation would make NV a national clean energy leader, boost economy
- New efficiency, renewable energy bills position Nevada to be national leader
- Saint Mary’s Fitness Center launches cancer wellness program
- Reno-based Rogue Gaming Studio expands downtown office
- Nevada Builders Alliance introduces new benefit packages for member companies