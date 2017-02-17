 Renown’s Dr. Slonim to lead medical publications | nnbw.com

Renown’s Dr. Slonim to lead medical publications

Jamie Kingham |

Slonim

Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO at Renown Health, has been named the inaugural editor-in-chief for the American Association of Physician Leadership’s (AAPL) Physician Leadership Journal magazine and online Physician Leadership Library.

The bimonthly magazine and daily online library are resources for healthcare professionals worldwide.