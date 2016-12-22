Renown’s Porath, Townsend recognized | nnbw.com

Adam Porath, ambulatory pharmacy manager with Renown Health, was presented the National Bowl of Hygeia award – the most prestigious awards in the pharmacy profession.

The award signifies civic leadership and community service in the industry.

Heather Townsend, emergency medicine pharmacy specialist for the Renown Regional Medical Center, was presented the Nevada Pharmacist of the Year Award. This award recognizes pharmacists who have made significant and sustained contributions to pharmacy practice in the Silver State.