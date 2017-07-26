Richard F. Kenny elected to board for Plumas Bancorp | nnbw.com

Richard F. Kenny elected to board for Plumas Bancorp
July 26, 2017
Richard F. Kenny has been appointed to the board of directors for Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank. Kenny previously was founding CEO and on the board of directors of Charles Schwab Bank headquartered in Reno, before retiring in 2010. He has more than 40 years of management experience in operations, information systems, strategic planning and credit risk management. Kenny graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing and received his Master's in Finance from the University of Chicago.
