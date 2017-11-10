Richard M. Trachok II, McDonald Carano

Richard M. Trachok II has joined the Reno law firm of McDonald Carano as senior counsel.

Trachok's legal practice focuses on energy and alternative energy, telecommunications and utilities, gaming and regulatory matters, as well as government relations law in Nevada. Over the past 20 years, he has represented European gaming companies in licensing proceedings before the Nevada Gaming Commission, licensing agencies in Australia, France, Greece, Spain, Canada, and state and Indian gaming agencies throughout the U.S.

Trachok also has taught and wrote extensively on construction law issues. He spent 15 years as an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, teaching construction law in the graduate construction management program. He was Adjunct Professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law teaching International Trade Law from 2006 through 2013. He will teach International Trade Law as well as Gaming Law at the University of California, Berkeley, Boalt School of Law, starting in January 2018. He also serves on the Board of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

He earned his juris doctor from California Western School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. He also received his LLM from Cambridge University, Sidney Sussex College.