Robert LeBeau, S. Victoria Kahn; The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

Robert LeBeau and S. Victoria Kahn have joined the staff at The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., in Reno.

LeBeau was hired as vice president, client advisor for the company.

LeBeau, who has 22 years experience in the trust and fiduciary services industry, previously served as vice president at Mechanics Bank in San Francisco. He also worked as a trust officer for BNY Mellon.

LeBeau earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his juris doctor from San Francisco Law School. He holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFATM) designation and is a Certified Financial Planner designations.

Kahn was hired as vice president, client advisor at the company.

Kahn previously served as a fiduciary advisory specialist with Wells Fargo Private Bank in Santa Barbara, Calif. She also practiced as an attorney at Price, Postel & Parma LLP, also in Santa Barbara, where she specialized in estate planning family business succession planning, probate and trust administration and law of tax exempt organizations.

Recommended Stories For You

She earned her bachelor's degree cum laude from Colgate University in New York and her juris doctor from the University of California, Davis School of Law. She also earned her Masters of Law (LLM) in taxation and estate planning certificate from Georgetown University Law Center.