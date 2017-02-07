 Robin Mizuno returns to The Bonanza Casino | nnbw.com

Robin Mizuno returns to The Bonanza Casino

Mizuno

Robin Mizuno has been hired as director of gaming for The Bonanza Casino in Reno.

Mizuno, who has nearly 10 years experience in the gaming industry, returns to Bonanza where he previously worked as cage and credit manager. He also worked for both the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino and the Silver Legacy Hotel and Casino.