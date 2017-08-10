Rowland, Stevens join Scott Corridan Design | nnbw.com

Joshua Rowland and Anna Stevens have joined the staff at Scott Corridan Design in Incline Village.

Rowland was hired as senior interior designer and project manager for the Bay Area.

He has 17 years experience in interior design and furniture design, including luxury hospitality design and bespoke furniture and lighting creations.

Stevens was hired as an associate interior designer and project manager for the Truckee/Tahoe region.

She has previous experience as an interior designer and has traveled abroad to study her craft.