Ruben Llamas promote by The PENTA Building Group | nnbw.com

Ruben Llamas has been promoted to project manager for the PENTA Building Group.

Llamas has been a part of the PENTA Group for three years. His previous work as a senior project engineer was vital to the successful completion of projects in northern Nevada, including Nugget Casino Resort, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and HYATT Regency Lake Tahoe Resort.

Llamas earned a bachelor's degree in applied science construction management from Western Nevada College.