Ruben Llamas promote by The PENTA Building Group | nnbw.com

Ruben Llamas promote by The PENTA Building Group
May 4, 2017
Ruben Llamas has been promoted to project manager for the PENTA Building Group.
Llamas has been a part of the PENTA Group for three years. His previous work as a senior project engineer was vital to the successful completion of projects in northern Nevada, including Nugget Casino Resort, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and HYATT Regency Lake Tahoe Resort.
Llamas earned a bachelor's degree in applied science construction management from Western Nevada College.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno’s first container park and beer garden opens for business
- Six new retailers to join The Outlets at Legends, 75,000 square feet of retail space under construction
- Eldorado Resorts completes acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos
- Changing tempo: Storey County and TRI Center prepare for change with retirement of team leader
- 44-unit apartment building sells for $3.8M in Reno