Samuel Flores joins Care Flight | nnbw.com

Samuel Flores joins Care Flight
January 25, 2017
Samuel Flores has been hired as business development manager Care Flight, a regional non-profit, critical care air transport service.
Flores most recently served in a base manager position with Life Flight Network in Aurora, Ore.
Care Flight is a service of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA). He also held various emergency medical services positions with a variety of providers throughout Washington State and Oregon, including American Medical Response and Tri-Med Ambulance.
He is a Student Associate with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the International Association of Flight and Critical Care Paramedics and has volunteered to serve on disaster response teams including a response to Hurricane Katrina.
Flores graduated Summa Cum Laude from Colorado Technical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management in 2016. He earned his National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Paramedic Certification in 2003.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno-Sparks real estate market gears up for 2017
- Study by a technology think tank indicates northern Nevada is on the growing edge
- Switch’s 1,200,947 square foot data center in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Wood Rodgers’ Reno office shows signs of a rebirth
- UNR tests drones to help clean nuclear waste