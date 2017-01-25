Samuel Flores joins Care Flight | nnbw.com

Samuel Flores has been hired as business development manager Care Flight, a regional non-profit, critical care air transport service.

Flores most recently served in a base manager position with Life Flight Network in Aurora, Ore.

Care Flight is a service of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA). He also held various emergency medical services positions with a variety of providers throughout Washington State and Oregon, including American Medical Response and Tri-Med Ambulance.

He is a Student Associate with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the International Association of Flight and Critical Care Paramedics and has volunteered to serve on disaster response teams including a response to Hurricane Katrina.

Flores graduated Summa Cum Laude from Colorado Technical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management in 2016. He earned his National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Paramedic Certification in 2003.