Sanders appointed CEO of ITS Logistics | nnbw.com

Greg Sanders has been appointed CEO and member of the Board of Directors at ITS Logistics.

Sanders will be replacing Jeff Lynch, previous CEO and founder of ITS Logistics. Lynch will remain involved in ITS Logistics as part owner of the company and a member of the Board of Directors.

Sanders previously served as chief commercial officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry where he has served as chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics and as president at OHL-North American Transportation, a $500 million business. He also held various executive positions with Schneider National and Landstar. He was also recently elected to the Transportation Intermediaries Association Board of Directors.

He holds an MBA from California State University at Long Beach and a finance degree from Santa Clara University.