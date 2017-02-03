Schaper named director at Barnard Vogler & Co. | nnbw.com

Schaper named director at Barnard Vogler & Co.
February 3, 2017
David Schaper has been named a director in the Reno office of Barnard Vogler & Co., Certified Public Accountants.
Schaper, a certified public accountant (CPA) has worked for Barnard Vogler since 2010. He previously served as senior manager with the firm.
Schaper earned a degree in business administration while majoring in accounting from the University of Nevada Reno.
