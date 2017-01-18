Schusterman named a partner at Downey Brand | nnbw.com

Brian Schusterman, an attorney in the Reno law office of Downey Brand, has been elected as a partner in the firm.

Schusterman is a member of the firm’s corporate practice, where he represents clients in commercial business transactions, business formation and governance issues, mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, and real estate matters.

He earned his juris doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and his bachelor of arts, cum laude, from Colby College.