Scott Freeman, Washoe County

Scott Freeman, District Court Judge for Washoe County, was unanimously elected Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge.

Freeman was selected by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to serve as the presiding judge in Department 9 on March 26, 2012. He then ran unopposed in 2014.

Freeman graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a degree in politics and a minor in economics. He received his juris doctor from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles.