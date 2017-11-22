Second Judicial District Court vacancy
November 22, 2017
Five attorneys have applied to the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection to fill the open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court, Dept. 7 in Washoe County created by the death of Judge Patrick Flanagan.
The applicants for the open seat are Craig Denney, Reno, Administrative Law Judge, Social Security Administration; Carla B. Higginbotham, Reno, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney's Office, District of Nevada; Orrin Jeffrey Harris Johnson, Carson City, Deputy District Attorney, Carson City District Attorney; Gregory R. Shannon, Reno, Family Court Master, Second Judicial District Court; and Egan K. Walker, Reno, Family District Court Judge, Dept. 2, Second Judicial District Court.