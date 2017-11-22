Second Judicial District Court vacancy

Five attorneys have applied to the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection to fill the open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court, Dept. 7 in Washoe County created by the death of Judge Patrick Flanagan.

The applicants for the open seat are Craig Denney, Reno, Administrative Law Judge, Social Security Administration; Carla B. Higginbotham, Reno, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney's Office, District of Nevada; Orrin Jeffrey Harris Johnson, Carson City, Deputy District Attorney, Carson City District Attorney; Gregory R. Shannon, Reno, Family Court Master, Second Judicial District Court; and Egan K. Walker, Reno, Family District Court Judge, Dept. 2, Second Judicial District Court.