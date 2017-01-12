Server Technology adds international staff members | nnbw.com

Andreas Rockenbauch and Wolfgang Goretzki have been appointed by Server Technology of Reno to support its international and Central Europe operations.

Rockenbauch is appointed as regional sales manager and will be based out of Frankfurt, Germany, will be responsible for Server Technology business in France, DACH, Benelux, Eastern Europe and Russia.

He previously worked for Schneider Electric where his most recent role was as senior key account manager for colocation and hosting providers, and spent more than 10 years working for APC/Schneider Electric based in Germany and earlier in his career Dublin, Ireland in End User, Colocation and Channel roles.

Goretzki was appointed senior solutions manager and will be based in Germany.

He has a technical and product management background working for companies such as Cyclades, Avocent and Emerson Power. His most recent role for Emerson was as customer engagement director.