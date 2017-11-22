Shanti Wolfe, Gym Rat Foods, powered by Roundabout Catering

Shanti Wolfe, a registered dietitian, has joined the staff at Gym Rat Foods, powered by Roundabout Catering.

Wolfe has been a registered dietitian for five years, a personal trainer for four years, and is a certified Precision Nutrition level 2 coach. He is a USAPL competitive powerlifter, and trains at American Iron Gym in Reno.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force, where he loaded bombs and missiles on fighter jets.

Wolfe graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.