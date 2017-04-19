Shaun Carey tabbed for position on Airport Authority Board | nnbw.com

Shaun Carey was appointed by the City of Sparks to serve on the Airport Authority Board, governing Reno-Tahoe International and Reno-Stead Airports.

Carey replaces outgoing Trustee Adam Mayberry who served in several roles on the board, including board chair, from 2011. Mayberry recently accepted employment at the Colorado Springs Airport and resigned his position from the RTAA board.

Carey served as the Sparks city manager for 14 years and spent more than three decades in public service. In 2016, Carey helped pass ballot measure Washoe County 1 and participated as a member of the citizen-led coalition and Chair of the Public Schools Overcrowding and Repair Needs Committee.

He holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and is a retired licensed professional engineer in Nevada, California and Colorado.