Shelly Dunbar to lead CommCap Advisors’ new Reno office | nnbw.com

Shelly Dunbar has been named as the associate vice president of CommCap Advisors.

Dunbar will open CommCap Advisors' Reno office, concentrating on the Reno MSA and Lake Tahoe markets, in partnership with Adam Gregory of the Las Vegas office, She will represent CommCap's multiple Life Insurance Company, CMBS, Banks and Agency lending sources.

Dunbar, who has several years of commercial real estate experience, having worked for Nevada State Bank, CommCap Advisors, Northcap Commercial and the PENTA Building Group. She also served as the chairwoman of the fundraising committee and management committee for Urban Land Institute Nevada.

Dunbar earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Dunbar is a graduate of NAIOP's Las Vegas Developing Leaders Institute and a graduate of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Las Vegas.