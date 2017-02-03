 Shetler named manager of Greater Nevada Credit Union’s northwest Reno branch | nnbw.com

Shetler named manager of Greater Nevada Credit Union’s northwest Reno branch

Shetler

Carol Ann Shetler has been named branch manager for Greater Nevada Credit Union’s (GNCU) northwest Reno branch located at 5150 Mae Anne Avenue.

Shetler has experience in branch operations, as well as financial services management.

She is also a member of the Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network.