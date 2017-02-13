Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS names 2017 board of directors | nnbw.com

Steve Bohler, owner of Pinion Pines Realty in Wellington, has been named 2017 president of the Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS’ board of directors.

Also named to the 2017 board were: Sandee Smith, Charles Kitchen Realty, Carson City, president-elect; Bob Getto, Ferguson & Getto, based, Fallon, treasurer; and Anje de Knijf, Charles Kitchen Realty, Carson City, secretary.

Avis Cherry, Charles Kitchen Realty, Carson City, is past president; and Charles Kitchen.

Named as MLS trustee director was Charles Kitchen Realty, Carson City.

Named as Carson City directors were: Diana Zemp, RCM Realty Group, Carson City; and Adrienne Phenix, RE/Max Realty Affiliates, Carson City.

Named as Douglas County directors were: Debbie Logan, Realty Executives, Gardnerville; and Jeanne Koerner, RE/Max Realty Affiliates, Gardnerville.

Named as Churchill County director was Gwen Lister, Berney Realty, Fallon.

Named as Lake director was Natalie Yanish, Deb Howard & Company, Lake Tahoe.

Named Lyon County director was Toni Crabtree, Smith Valley Realty, Wellington.

Named as an affiliate director was Christine Burau, Western Title Co., Carson City.