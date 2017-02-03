Sierra Nevada Construction hires Graham, Coleman | nnbw.com

Jay Graham and Kari Coleman have joined the staff at Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) in Reno.

Graham was hired as project manager for SNC’s local operations.

Graham has 15 years experience in the construction industry, working in various areas of business development including transferring customers and employees.

He is an active member of the Construction Leadership Council with the Associated General Contractors (AGC).

Coleman was hired as administrative payroll assistant at SNC.

She has 12 years experience as an administrative assistant, including working with subpay estimates, agreements, insurance compliance, payroll reports and lien releases.