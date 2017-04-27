Sierra Nevada Properties agents earn designation | nnbw.com

At the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors, 19 Sierra Nevada Properties' agents completed the two-day course to achieve Accredited Buyer's Representative designation. The agents who completed the course were: Darrell Plummer, Kimberly Marshall, Marvin Parker, Gene Casci, Tracy Cope, Mindy DeCosta, Rick DeCosta, Marco Pauletto, Jodi Kruse, Mona Klotz, Raymond Lake, Ruth Burford, Spencer Bitz, Tony Tran, Wayne Eisele, Mary Kelly, Kim Wilsey, Darrin Foster and Mary Brooksbank.