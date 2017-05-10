Sierra Nevada Properties’ agents earn SRS designation | nnbw.com

Forty-six Sierra Nevada Properties' agents completed the 2-day course to achieve SRS designation through the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors.

The agents who completed the course were: Darrell Plummer, Kimberly Marshall, Marvin Parker, Gene Casci, Tracy Cope, Mindy DeCosta, Rick DeCosta, Marco Pauletto, Jodi Kruse, Mona Klotz, Raymond Lake, Ruth Burford, Spencer Bitz, Tony Tran, Wayne Eisele, Mary Kelly, Kim Wilsey. Darrin Foster, Arturo Rangel, Camilla Munns, Chris Schaffnit, Courtney Baker, Christopher Spilman, Danny Duskin, David Orozco, Georganna Cessna, Kali Lott, Kimberly Weikel, Kinsey Ross, Marion Frances, Mike Dostal, Oscar Canonigo, Raul Belleza, Robert Range, Ron Eckroat, Sally Small, Santiago Solano, Shana Sawyer, Theresa Thomson, Victor Nill, Edee Campbell, Lee Roessler, Eric Gothan, RC Herrera, Vicky Jones and Shanna Maher.