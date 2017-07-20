Sierra Nevada Properties present agent announcements | nnbw.com

Theresa Thomson and Sally Small, real estate agents in the Reno office of Sierra Nevada Properties, have earned professional designations.

Thomson earned the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designations.

The ABR designation is the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation. The SRS Designation elevates professional standards, enhances individual performance, and recognizes real estate professionals who demonstrate the knowledge and skills essential in professionally and ethically representing sellers.

Small earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation.

The CLHMS designation is awarded to The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing members with documented sales performance in the top 10 percent of their market.

Ginger Stoner, another real estate agent for Sierra Nevada Properties, was named 2018 secretary/treasurer for the Incline Village Board of REALTORS (IVBOR).

Stoner has been a licensed real estate broker in California and Nevada for over 40 years.