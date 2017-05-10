Sierzenski joins Renown Health | nnbw.com

Paul R. Sierzenski has joined Renown Health as vice president and chief medical officer acute services, reporting to Douglas G. Merrill, Renown chief medical and academic officer.

Dr. Sierzenski brings more than two decades of experience in acute care, healthcare quality and safety and population health management.

He has spent the last 17 years at Christiana Care Health System, a large integrated 1,100 bed multi-hospital health system in Delaware. He's served in several different leadership roles at Christiana including medical director of clinician performed imaging and quality officer for acute medicine.

He completed his master's in health quality and safety at the Thomas Jefferson College of Population Health. He earned a medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He is board certified as an emergency physician, and certified as a registered diagnostic medical sonographer. Dr. Sierzenski is a professor of emergency medicine and internal medicine at the Thomas Jefferson University/Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia.