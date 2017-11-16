Signature Landscapes staff

Sarah Hall, Tami Gardner and Julianne Fritcher have joined the staff at Signature Landscapes in Reno.

Hall will work in Signature's sales and business development team.

She has more than nine years' experience in project administration, including working for companies in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Hall studied at Boise State University.

Gardner was hired for the newly created position of resource/recruiting manager.

She has more than 20 years' experience in the human resources field. She also grew up working in the construction industry.

Fritcher was hired as marketing manager for Signature.

She previously worked as a project manager for Noble Studios, a Reno-based digital marketing agency. She also served as vice president of communications for the Junior League of Reno.

Fritcher earned a bachelor's degree in international business and finance from the University of Nevada, Reno, where she was also a member of the university's swimming and diving team.