Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab staff

Michelle Faurot has been promoted to director of Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab and is in charge of all performance and fitness testing services.

Faurot is a certified USA Triathlon and U.S. Masters Swimming coach and record holder in the Race Across America (RAAM) for an all-women's team.

Jonnie Diederich has been hired as bike fit technician at Silver State.

Diederich earned bicycle fitting certifications from Serotta International Cycling Institute, Specialized Body Geometry and Trek Fit Services as well as Functional Movement Screen (FMS) certification, and a Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA – Level 2) certification.

Lauren Evans has also joined Silver State's staff as a gait analysis coach.

Evans co-owns Fizio, a fitness center and recovery lounge in downtown Reno. Silver Sage Sports & Fitness is moving into Fizio's space at 400 Mill Street in downtown Reno.