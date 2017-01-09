Skutt hired by The Aplied Companies | nnbw.com

Skutt hired by The Aplied Companies
January 9, 2017
Kasey Skutt has been hired as sales director for The Applied Companies.
Skutt previously worked for Safeco Insurance in Seattle, where she served as vice president of sales strategy and support. She has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry.
Skutt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
