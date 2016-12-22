Slack hired at Ridge Tahoe Resorts | nnbw.com

Sam Slack has been appointed the senior vice president and general manager of Ridge Tahoe Resorts.

Slack, who has 32 years of hospitality, real estate, and executive leadership experience, began his career with Fairfield Communities at its Flagstaff Resort in Arizona. He joined the Ridge Tahoe in 1988 and in 1995 Slack returned to Northern Arizona joining the Grand Canyon Railway as hotel general manager. Slack rejoined Resorts West, the management company of The Ridge Tahoe in 2002 as director of operations. He was promoted to vice president in 2006.

The Ridge Tahoe launched a new Vacation Club product in 2008 where Slack, first licensed with the Nevada Real Estate Division in 1992, served as broker.

Slack has been a recipient of numerous management awards throughout his career including The Ridge Resorts’ management award “No Guts No Glory” in 2016, an award from by his peers for going above and beyond. Additional accolades include the Superior Achievement award in 2006, and the Gold American Resort Development Association award, a national industry organization honor.