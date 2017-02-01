Snell & Wilmer’s Prupas named member on state judicial organization | nnbw.com

Snell & Wilmer’s Prupas named member on state judicial organization
February 1, 2017
Jacey Prupas, a partner in the Reno law office of Snell & Wilmer, was appointed as a temporary member to the Supreme Court of Nevada’s Commission on Judicial Selection.
Prupas previously served on the Commission on Judicial Selection, Dept. 8 of Second Judicial District Court as a temporary member in 2012.
