Snell & Wilmer’s Prupas named member on state judicial organization | nnbw.com

Snell & Wilmer’s Prupas named member on state judicial organization

Prupas

Jacey Prupas, a partner in the Reno law office of Snell & Wilmer, was appointed as a temporary member to the Supreme Court of Nevada’s Commission on Judicial Selection.

Prupas previously served on the Commission on Judicial Selection, Dept. 8 of Second Judicial District Court as a temporary member in 2012.