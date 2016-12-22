 SNP’s Campbell named REALTOR of the Year | nnbw.com

SNP’s Campbell named REALTOR of the Year

Edee Campbell, a real estate agent with Realtor broker manager with Sierra Nevada Properties, was presented the 2016 REALTOR of the Year Award from the Incline Village Board of Realtors.

Campbell was honored for her work in real estate and willingness to assist fellow Realtors.